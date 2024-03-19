Even far from the ocean, Australia’s drylands are riddled with salty groundwater. What can land managers do?
By Nik Callow, Associate Professor - Geography, The University of Western Australia
David Pannell, Professor and Director, Centre for Environmental Economics and Policy, The University of Western Australia
Ed Barrett-Lennard, Professorial fellow, Murdoch University
Richard George, Honorary fellow, The University of Western Australia
Tom Hatton, Adjunct professor, The University of Western Australia
In the 1890s, railway engineers noticed river water used by steam locomotives started to become salty when surrounding land was cleared for agriculture.
Over the next decades, the problem worsened. In 1917, a Royal Commission in Western Australia dismissed the threat from salt and instead promoted more clearing of land.
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024