Liberalism is in crisis. A new book traces how we got here, but lets neoliberal ideologues off the hook

By Jane Goodall, Emeritus Professor, Writing and Society Research Centre, Western Sydney University
What is post-liberalism? That is no simple question, though the simplest responses are given by those who identify with it as a movement.

Adrian Pabst, author of the most influential book on the subject, proposes it as a way out of the impasse created by the excesses of hyper-capitalism on the right and identity politics on the left. He calls for a renewed focus on the collective identities of community, family and location.

© The Conversation -
