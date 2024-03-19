Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

By the time they are 20, more than four in five men and two in three women have been exposed to pornography: new research

By Michael Flood, Professor of Sociology, Queensland University of Technology
Kelsey Adams, PhD candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Maree Crabbe, Post graduate student, Queensland University of Technology
Whether deliberately seeking it out or finding it accidentally, most young Australians have seen pornography by the time they are 20, with potentially damaging consequences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
