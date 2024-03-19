How ‘social financing’ could help fund higher education for under-represented students
By Shelley Legin, Doctoral Candidate - School of Business and Associate Faculty, Royal Roads University
Heather M Hachigian, Assistant Professor of Business, Royal Roads University
Canada’s international student cap threatens inclusion in higher education, but social financing — a way for private capital to address social issues — can address this issue.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024