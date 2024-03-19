Tolerance.ca
Bill C-372: Banning fossil fuel ads does not go far enough

By Peter Dietsch, Professor, Department of Philosophy, University of Victoria
Bill C-372 does not curtail free speech and, if anything, demonstrates how banning fossil fuel ads does not go nearly far enough.The Conversation


