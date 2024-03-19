Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights expert urges global action to halt Myanmar junta atrocities

The UN independent human rights expert on Myanmar called on the international community on Tuesday to take strong, coordinated action to protect civilians from ongoing atrocities committed by the military junta’s forces.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two Indigenous Boys in Australia Die Following Youth Detention
~ Sri Lankan Authorities Detain Hindu Worshippers
~ US: Supreme Court Opens Door to Chaos, Abuse in Texas
~ Pro-Israel but anti-Netanyahu: Democratic Party leaders try to find the middle ground
~ The middle-aged brain changes a lot – and it’s key to understanding dementia
~ Deepfakes are still new, but 2024 could be the year they have an impact on elections
~ Smart rings’ ultra-precise movement tracking take wearable technology to the next level
~ The problem with shaming people for Auschwitz selfies
~ The EU should stop ‘westsplaining’ and listen to its smaller eastern members – they saw the Ukraine war coming
~ Japan has abandoned decades of pacifism in response to Ukraine invasion and increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter