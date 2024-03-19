Tolerance.ca
Two Indigenous Boys in Australia Die Following Youth Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Barbed wire fence in Australia, February 10, 2023. © 2023 SCM Jeans/Getty Images Last week, the Australian state of Queensland released a report on the deaths of two boys who had spent extensive time in solitary confinement in youth detention. Both were First Nations children with disabilities. Solitary confinement is harmful for all prisoners, but it is particularly damaging for children and for people with disabilities. The Child Death Review Board, which referred to the boys as “Boy 1” and “Boy 2,” reported that they died by suicide and by drug overdose. Boy 1 liked…


