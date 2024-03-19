Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lankan Authorities Detain Hindu Worshippers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A Hindu worshipper celebrating the festival of Shivaratri in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, on March 8, 2024.  © 2024 Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via AP Photo Eight Tamil Hindu worshippers arrested by Sri Lankan police while engaging in festival rituals last week were detained for more than 10 days and allegedly abused. A magistrate released them on March 19.  In recent years, Sri Lankan government authorities and nationalist Sinhala Buddhist monks have been targeting Hindu as well as Muslim religious sites in the country’s north and east in violation of the right…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights expert urges global action to halt Myanmar junta atrocities
~ Two Indigenous Boys in Australia Die Following Youth Detention
~ US: Supreme Court Opens Door to Chaos, Abuse in Texas
~ Pro-Israel but anti-Netanyahu: Democratic Party leaders try to find the middle ground
~ The middle-aged brain changes a lot – and it’s key to understanding dementia
~ Deepfakes are still new, but 2024 could be the year they have an impact on elections
~ Smart rings’ ultra-precise movement tracking take wearable technology to the next level
~ The problem with shaming people for Auschwitz selfies
~ The EU should stop ‘westsplaining’ and listen to its smaller eastern members – they saw the Ukraine war coming
~ Japan has abandoned decades of pacifism in response to Ukraine invasion and increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter