Human Rights Observatory

US: Supreme Court Opens Door to Chaos, Abuse in Texas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold a banner during a protest against Operation Lone Star after members of the Texas National Guard shot and wounded a 22-year-old near the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas, September 1, 2023.  © 2023 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (Austin, March 19, 2024) – The US Supreme Court ruling on March 19, 2024, that allows Texas state police to arrest and deport people Texas officials claim have entered the US illegally while federal courts consider the constitutionality of these powers puts people fearing persecution into immediate danger, Human Rights Watch said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
