Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pro-Israel but anti-Netanyahu: Democratic Party leaders try to find the middle ground

By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Democracy, The Conversation US
What does it mean when a staunch supporter of Israel in Congress says he no longer supports Israel’s leadership? It’s a new kind of relationship between the longtime allies.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
