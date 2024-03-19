The middle-aged brain changes a lot – and it’s key to understanding dementia
By Sebastian Dohm-Hansen Allard, PhD Candidate, Anatomy and Neuroscience, University College Cork
Yvonne Nolan, Professor in Neuroscience, University College Cork
Our brains change more rapidly at various times of our lives, as though life’s clock was ticking faster than usual. Childhood, adolescence and very old age are good examples of this. Yet for much of adulthood, the same clock seems to tick fairly regularly. One lap around the Sun; one year older.
However, there may be a stage of life when the brain’s clock starts speeding up. The brain starts changing without you necessarily noticing it. It may even be caused (partly) by what’s in your blood. This stage of brain ageing during your 40s to 50s, or “middle-ageing”,…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024