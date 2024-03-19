Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The problem with shaming people for Auschwitz selfies

By Craig Wight, Associated Professor in Tourism, Edinburgh Napier University
Phiona Stanley, Associate Professor of Intercultural Communications (Tourism and Languages), Edinburgh Napier University
Selfies have become the modern day equivalent of postcards, a way to share our travel experiences with family and friends on social media. It’s one thing to strike a goofy pose and snap a photo for Instagram on a beach or town square, but what if you are visiting a Holocaust memorial site?

Taking fun, playful, even silly selfies at dark tourism sites such as ChernobylThe Conversation


© The Conversation
