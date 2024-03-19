Tolerance.ca
The EU should stop ‘westsplaining’ and listen to its smaller eastern members – they saw the Ukraine war coming

By Viktoriia Lapa, Lecturer, Institute for European Policymaking, Bocconi University
It’s rare for the words of Lithuanian government officials to make the top of the news outside the country. Lithuania’s views aren’t even a top priority among its allies. But perhaps it’s time that changed.

Following February’s Munich security conference, Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis warned:

We don’t lack capacity, we lack the political will and urgency necessary to support Ukraine and maintain our collective security. Russia, on the other hand, has the will to destroy Ukraine and reestablish the Russian Empire. When will we start using…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
