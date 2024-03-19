Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Grave crisis requires international condemnation and lasting solutions

By Amnesty International
Following the spiral of violence that erupted after armed gangs took control of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other areas of the country in an attempt to force the resignation of prime minister Ariel Henry, Amnesty International expresses its concern at the reported atrocities, and urges the international community to address the situation in the country […] The post Haiti: Grave crisis requires international condemnation and lasting solutions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
