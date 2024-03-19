Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Assurances to Use US Arms Legally Are Not Credible

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus fall over the Gaza city port, October 11, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammed Adeb/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC, March 19, 2024) – The Biden administration should follow US law and immediately suspend arms transfers to Israel, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam said today. The organizations on March 19, 2024 submitted a joint memorandum to the US government regarding Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law including with US weapons and the blocking of US-funded humanitarian assistance. “There are good reasons why US law…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
