Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Humberside funeral home incident shows England and Wales need a better system for dealing with death

By Kate Woodthorpe, Reader in Sociology, University of Bath
In early March 2024, Humberside Police received reports of concerns over “care for the deceased” at a funeral directors in Hull. Two people have reportedly been bailed after the bodies and ashes of at least 35 people were removed from the premises. An inquiry is now under way.

As shocking as this news story has been, such concerns are not unexpected. Across England and Wales, funeral directors are an unregulated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
