Reject Saudi Bid to Chair UN Women’s Rights Forum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk past a Vision 2030 banner showing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jeddah.  © 2019 AP Photo/Amr Nabil  United Nations member countries should abandon an arrangement to elect Saudi Arabia as chair of the UN’s top forum for women’s rights and gender equality. Delegations attending this year’s annual meeting of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) should oppose the candidacy of Saudi Arabia, which has an egregious women’s rights record, and select a country committed to upholding women’s rights. Saudi Arabia is the only candidate to chair the…


© Human Rights Watch -
