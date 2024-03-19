Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Reporting Key to Catalyze National Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. © 2021 AP Photo/Peter Dejong The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a court of last resort, stepping in only when national authorities are unwilling or unable to do so. This is a key legal pillar known as the principle of complementarity. But because the ICC can only take on a few cases in a particular situation, comprehensive justice will invariably mean that the ICC and national authorities will need to work closely together. The ICC Prosecutor’s Office has crucial roles to play in supporting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reject Saudi Bid to Chair UN Women’s Rights Forum
~ How the North Caucasus became one of Russia’s arms for imperial policy in Ukraine
~ Climate change is speeding up in Antarctica
~ Nigeria’s fuel subsidy removal was too sudden: why a gradual approach would have been better
~ Supreme Court’s questions about First Amendment cases show support for ‘free trade in ideas’
~ How ghost streams and redlining’s legacy lead to unfairness in flood risk, in Detroit and elsewhere
~ Female mosquitoes rely on one another to choose the best breeding sites − and with the arrival of spring, they’re already on the hunt
~ What the Buddhist text Therigatha teaches about women’s enlightenment
~ $50K per year for a degree in a low-wage industry − is culinary school worth it?
~ Building fairness into AI is crucial – and hard to get right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter