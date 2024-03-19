Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ghost streams and redlining’s legacy lead to unfairness in flood risk, in Detroit and elsewhere

By Jacob Napieralski, Professor of Geology, University of Michigan-Dearborn
In 2021, metro Detroit was hit with a rainstorm so severe that President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration at state officials’ request.

Nearly 8 inches of rain fell within 24 hours, closing every major freeway and causing massive damage to homes and businesses. The storm was of a severity historically seen in Detroit every 500 to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reject Saudi Bid to Chair UN Women’s Rights Forum
~ ICC Reporting Key to Catalyze National Justice
~ How the North Caucasus became one of Russia’s arms for imperial policy in Ukraine
~ Climate change is speeding up in Antarctica
~ Nigeria’s fuel subsidy removal was too sudden: why a gradual approach would have been better
~ Supreme Court’s questions about First Amendment cases show support for ‘free trade in ideas’
~ Female mosquitoes rely on one another to choose the best breeding sites − and with the arrival of spring, they’re already on the hunt
~ What the Buddhist text Therigatha teaches about women’s enlightenment
~ $50K per year for a degree in a low-wage industry − is culinary school worth it?
~ Building fairness into AI is crucial – and hard to get right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter