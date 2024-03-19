Female mosquitoes rely on one another to choose the best breeding sites − and with the arrival of spring, they’re already on the hunt
By Kaylee Marrero, Ph.D. Student and Transdisiplinary Biomolecular and Biomedical Sciences Fellow, Florida International University
Andre Luis da Costa da Silva, Research Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, Florida International University
Matthew DeGennaro, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Florida International University
Female mosquitoes don’t want to lay their eggs alone, but they don’t want sites that are too crowded either. Understanding what guides their choice could inform new control strategies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024