Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Passing of Article 23 law a devastating moment for human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the passing of Hong Kong’s Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (Article 23), Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said: “With this draconian legislation, the Hong Kong government has delivered another crushing blow to human rights in the city. The authorities have enacted this law in the blink of an eye, killing off any remaining […] The post Hong Kong: Passing of Article 23 law a devastating moment for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
