Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: The media environment fails to protect journalists

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
With less than two months to go before the presidential elections in Chad on May 6, 2024, death threats continue to loom over local journalists.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
