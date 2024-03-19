The government wants to fast-track approvals of large infrastructure projects – that’s bad news for NZ’s biodiversity
By Tim Curran, Associate Professor of Ecology, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Jo Monks, Lecturer in Ecology, University of Otago
New Zealand’s plants and animals are globally unique and underpin primary production and tourism. The government’s fast-tracking proposal threatens to erode the natural capital the economy relies on.
