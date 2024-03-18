Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mentorship is key to improving social and economic outcomes for Black youth

By Bukola Salami, Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Aloysius Nwabugo Maduforo, Research Manager, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Myra Kandemiri, Academic Teaching Staff Assistant Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta
Black youth in Canada experience poorer educational achievement than other children and youth, which leads to subsequent poor economic outcomes.

A series of problems and barriers contribute to poor educational outcomes. These include negative attitudes of teachers towards Black youth, lack of African-Canadian history and culture in the educational curriculum, low teacher expectations of Black children, alienating school environments…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
