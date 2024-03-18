Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Care is in everything we do and everything we are’: the work of Indigenous women needs to be valued

By Elise Klein, Associate professor, Australian National University
Chay Brown, Managing Director, Her Story Consulting & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Janet Hunt, Honorary Associate Professor, CAEPR, Australian National University
Kayla Glynn-Braun, Director of Her Story, project coordinator at The Equality Institute, lead on U Right Sis? project, Indigenous Knowledge
Zoe Staines, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
To First Nations women, ‘care’ is more broad and all-encompassing than traditional definitions. We need a new approach to capturing, and appreciating, their work, paid and unpaid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
