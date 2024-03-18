‘Care is in everything we do and everything we are’: the work of Indigenous women needs to be valued
By Elise Klein, Associate professor, Australian National University
Chay Brown, Managing Director, Her Story Consulting & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Janet Hunt, Honorary Associate Professor, CAEPR, Australian National University
Kayla Glynn-Braun, Director of Her Story, project coordinator at The Equality Institute, lead on U Right Sis? project, Indigenous Knowledge
Zoe Staines, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
To First Nations women, ‘care’ is more broad and all-encompassing than traditional definitions. We need a new approach to capturing, and appreciating, their work, paid and unpaid.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 18, 2024