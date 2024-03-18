Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you have 7,513 unread emails in your inbox? Research suggests that’s unwise

By Matt Balogh, Adjunct Lecturer, University of New England
Managing our electronic records is a big task. But using a few simple tips to turn your inbox into a to-do list can save a lot of problems down the line.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
