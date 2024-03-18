Tolerance.ca
Political donations rules are finally in the spotlight – here’s what the government should do

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Budgets and Government, Grattan Institute
Australia’s political donations rules are woefully inadequate, but donations reform is finally on the agenda. The federal government has signalled its interest in reform and will soon begin briefing MPs on its plan. Greater transparency on who is donating, caps on donations, and limits on campaign expenditure are all on the table. Here’s what the government should – and shouldn’t – do.

Rules around political donations at the federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
