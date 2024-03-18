Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Truth and Healing Commission on Indigenous Boarding Schools is Long Overdue

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A makeshift memorial for the dozens of Indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending a boarding school that was once located nearby at a public park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 1, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File From 1819 to 1969, the United States federal government funded and operated 408 known “Indian boarding schools” with the express intent to “Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” The government systematically and forcibly removed Indigenous children from their families and communities, violating their human rights.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
