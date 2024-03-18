Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden racist history of hair loss

By Glen Jankowski, Senior Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences, Leeds Beckett University
Hair loss is common in men and women, particularly with age – for example, androgenetic alopecia (or pattern baldness) affects 80% of men and 40% of women. For the most part, it can be physically inconsequential.

Yet, modern society has a distaste for hair loss. Look at how news stories have speculated about whether ten-year-old Prince George and his younger brother, Louis, will inherit their father’s “baldness…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Truth and Healing Commission on Indigenous Boarding Schools is Long Overdue
~ Vladimir Putin’s gold strategy explains why sanctions against Russia have failed
~ The UK government is using private tech companies to deliver public funds to asylum seekers
~ Gaza conflict: Washington’s patience is wearing thin over the lack of leadership from both Israel and Palestine
~ What your hair can tell you about your health
~ Oil firms want to drill in four of the UK’s areas of outstanding natural beauty
~ Biden v Trump: winning suburbia is key to clinching the presidency in 2024
~ Donor-advised funds: US regulators are scrambling to catch up with the boom in these charitable giving accounts
~ Floating crystals slow stellar aging — for some stars, this can delay death by billions of years
~ Cheers to health? Uncovering myths around the health benefits of moderate drinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter