Human Rights Observatory

Floating crystals slow stellar aging — for some stars, this can delay death by billions of years

By Simon Blouin, CITA National Postdoctoral Fellow, Astrophysics, University of Victoria
Imagine the embers of a campfire, slowly dimming over time. That is the fate most stars in the universe face. After their nuclear fuel is spent, 98 per cent of stars — including our sun — will eventually become white dwarfs. These small, dense remnants are thought to simply cool down, becoming ever fainter as the universe ages.

In 2019, astronomers discovered a group of white dwarfs that mysteriously stopped cooling. These “forever-young” stars…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
