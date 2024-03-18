Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opposition Leader in Court in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Crepin Mboli Goumba (right) with his defense team after he is provisionally released from the Central Office for the Repression of Banditry (OCRB) in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 6, 2024. © 2024 Private “They held him there to send a message to the rest of us: be careful, or else.” A human rights activist from the Central African Republic said this to Human Rights Watch after Crépin Mboli Goumba, a prominent political opponent, was arrested and sent to a police unit notorious for torture, executions, and shooting suspects on sight. On March 3, Mboli Goumba…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
