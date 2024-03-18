Free school meals for all may reduce childhood obesity, while easing financial and logistical burdens for families and schools
By Anna Localio, Ph.D. Candidate in Health Services, University of Washington
Jessica Jones-Smith, Associate Professor of Health Systems and Population Health, Epidemiology, University of Washington
Since nutrition standards were strengthened in 2010, eating at school provides many students with healthier food than is available cheaply elsewhere. Plus, reducing stigma increases the number of kids getting fed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 18, 2024