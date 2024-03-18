Tolerance.ca
Amid growth in AI writing tools, this course teaches future lawyers and other professionals to become better editors

By Patrick Barry, Clinical Assistant Professor and Director of Digital Academic Initiatives (University of Michigan Law School) | Visiting Lecturer (University of Chicago Law School) | Visiting Lecturer (UCLA School of Law), University of Michigan
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

“Editing and Advocacy”

In part, I wanted to improve the career prospects of the law students, business students and other aspiring professionals I teach. People who can consistently improve the sentences and paragraphs that come across their desk each day have the opportunity to improve…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
