76% of Africa’s energy could come from renewable sources by 2040: here’s how

By Christiane Zarfl, Professor for Environmental Systems Analysis, Faculty of Science, University of Tübingen
Rebecca Peters, PhD candidate in Environmental Systems Analysis, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Tübingen
If Africa built only all the renewable power plants it has already planned, this would be enough to generate 76% of all electricity needed on the continent by 2040.The Conversation


© The Conversation
