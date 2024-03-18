Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Awaab’s law is a start but England needs whole new approach to ensure healthy homes for all

By Geoff Bates, Lecturer in Social Policy, Research Fellow, University of Bath
Jack Newman, Research Fellow, School for Policy Studies, University of Bristol
In 2020 a coroner’s court in Rochdale found that two-year-old Awaab Ishak had died as a result of living in a mould-infested home. New housing standards, devised as part of the social housing regulation bill in response to this tragedy, are now set to come into force in England.

From April 1 2024,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
