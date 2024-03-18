Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oats and oatmeal aren’t bad for you, as some claim – in fact, they probably have more health benefits than you realise

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Oats have long had a reputation for being one of the healthier foods you can choose for breakfast. But some people on social media have been calling this claim into question, suggesting that rather than being a healthy staple, oatmeal (and porridge, which is often made using oats) might in fact have no nutritional value whatsoever.

However, while these claims have garnered plenty of media attention, there’s little evidence to back them up. Rather, the science overwhelmingly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Truth and Healing Commission on Indigenous Boarding Schools is Long Overdue
~ Vladimir Putin’s gold strategy explains why sanctions against Russia have failed
~ The UK government is using private tech companies to deliver public funds to asylum seekers
~ Gaza conflict: Washington’s patience is wearing thin over the lack of leadership from both Israel and Palestine
~ What your hair can tell you about your health
~ Oil firms want to drill in four of the UK’s areas of outstanding natural beauty
~ Biden v Trump: winning suburbia is key to clinching the presidency in 2024
~ The hidden racist history of hair loss
~ Donor-advised funds: US regulators are scrambling to catch up with the boom in these charitable giving accounts
~ Floating crystals slow stellar aging — for some stars, this can delay death by billions of years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter