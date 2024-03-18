100,000 years and counting: how do we tell future generations about highly radioactive nuclear waste repositories?
By Thomas Keating, Postdoctoral Researcher, Linköping University
Anna Storm, Professor of Technology and Social Change, Linköping University
Spent nuclear fuel remains dangerous for so long that languages can disappear and humanity’s very existence cannot be guaranteed. So how do we communicate information about repositories into the future?
- Monday, March 18, 2024