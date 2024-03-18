Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2024 Senegal election crisis points to deeper issues with Macky Sall and his preferred successor

By Amy Niang, Head of Research Programme, Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa
Attempts to postpone Senegal’s election indefinitely reflect deeper governance problems within Macky Sall’s administration, and the shortcomings of his chosen heir, Amadou Ba.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
