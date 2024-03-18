Tolerance.ca
Financing constraints on the right to education – what is the role of debt?

By Amnesty International
In January 2024, Aljazeera reported that global debt – public and private combined - had reached a record USD 307 billion in 2023. For African governments debt is at its highest since 2001. Sovereign debt in sub-Saharan Africa averages almost 60% of GDP. At least 23 low-income African countries face a debt crisis with the service bill on external debt over USD 68 billion. Along with rising total debt, interest and repayments have shot up – affecting governments’ ability to finance the human rights needs of their populations. In 2022, Save the Children reported debt as one of the key concerns regarding…


© Amnesty International -
