Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia/Ukraine: A decade of suppressing non-Russian identities in occupied Crimea

By Amnesty International
Since the occupation of Crimea 10 years ago, Russia has sought to change the peninsula’s ethnic makeup and suppress the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities, Amnesty International said today in a new publication, on the tenth anniversary of the illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula by Russia.   “Russia has systematically sought to eradicate Ukrainian and […] The post Russia/Ukraine: A decade of suppressing non-Russian identities in occupied Crimea  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
