Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Momentum Builds Toward Free Education for All Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young girl in her pre-primary class in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. In 2022, Uzbekistan hosted the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education.  © 2023 Bede Sheppard / Human Rights Watch This year, at the United Nations’ top human rights body in Geneva, there are signs of a potential giant leap forward, with growing hopes for new legal recognition of every child’s right to free education, from pre-primary through secondary education. On March 20, the Dominican Republic, along with other states including Luxembourg, Sierra Leone,  Colombia, Panama, Nauru, and Romania,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
