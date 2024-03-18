Tolerance.ca
India: Authorities Revoke Visa Privileges of Diaspora Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nitasha Kaul, professor at the University of Westminster in London, during an Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, October 22, 2019.  © 2019 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Indian authorities are revoking visa privileges to overseas critics of Indian origin who have spoken out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s policies, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi often attends mass gatherings of diaspora party supporters in the United States, Europe,…


