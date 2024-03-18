Why is toddler milk so popular? Follow the money
By Jennifer McCann, Lecturer Nutrition Sciences, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Naomi Hull, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Toddler milk is high in sugar and can leave toddlers reluctant to try new foods. It’s also heavily marketed to time-poor parents. We’re worried.
© The Conversation
Sunday, March 17, 2024