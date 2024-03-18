Something felt ‘off’ – how AI messed with our human research, and what we learned
By Alexandra Gibson, Senior Lecturer in Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alex Beattie, Research Fellow, School of Health, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Responses to our qualitative survey suggested artificial intelligence was at play. The results were woeful, and researchers will need to work harder to prevent contaminated outcomes.
- Sunday, March 17, 2024