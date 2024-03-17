Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Online wellness content: 3 ways to tell evidence-based health information from pseudoscience

By Michelle Cohen, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Queen's University, Ontario
“I drink borax!” proclaims the smiling TikToker. Holding up a box of the laundry additive, she rhymes off a list of its supposed health benefits: “Balances testosterone and estrogen. It’s a powerhouse anti-inflammatory…. It’s amazing for arthritis, osteoporosis…. And obviously it’s great for your gut health.”

Videos like these prompted health authorities to warn the public about the dangers of ingesting this toxic detergent — and away from such viral messaging that promotes unsubstantiated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
