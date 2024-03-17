Tolerance.ca
Cameroon’s rebels may not achieve their goal of creating the Ambazonian state – but they’re still a threat to stability

By Manu Lekunze, Lecturer, University of Aberdeen
Cameroon’s separatist insurgency is an armed conflict in the country’s North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions that began in 2017. It pits government forces against several non-state armed groups, locally known as “Amba rebels”.

The rebels seek to create a state called Ambazonia out of Cameroon’s English-speaking regions. The conflict has killed over 6,000 people and displaced 765,000. Over 70,000 are refugees…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
