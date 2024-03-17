Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Almost 50% of adult South Africans are overweight or obese. Poverty and poor nutrition are largely to blame

By Thokozani Simelane, Professor of Practice, Human Sciences Research Council
Malnutrition, in all its forms, includes undernutrition (wasting, stunting, underweight), inadequate vitamins or minerals, overweight and obesity.

South Africa has undergone a nutritional transition over the past 30 years characterised by the triple burden of malnutrition: households are simultaneously experiencing undernutrition, hidden hunger, and overweight or obesity due to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does Québec want? Politicians should heed what voters have repeatedly told them
~ What the Boeing whistleblower’s death reveals about exposing corporate wrongdoing in North America
~ Evangelical bestsellers reveal diverse — and sometimes dangerous — ideas about morality
~ Emissions impossible? How the transport sector can help make the 2050 net-zero goal a reality
~ Online wellness content: 3 ways to tell evidence-based health information from pseudoscience
~ Snakebites: we thought we’d created a winning new antivenom but then it flopped. Why that turned out to be a good thing
~ Cameroon’s rebels may not achieve their goal of creating the Ambazonian state – but they’re still a threat to stability
~ Jordan: Ensure Accountability, Compensation for Syria Strikes
~ Economists say Australia shouldn’t try to transition to net zero by aping the mammoth US Inflation Reduction Act
~ ‘Jumbo,’ Trinidad & Tobago's treasured ‘Nuts Man,’ leaves lessons of patriotism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter