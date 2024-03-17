Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Ensure Accountability, Compensation for Syria Strikes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Jordanian airstrike on January 18 on the town of Orman in the southern governorate of Sweida killed Dima, 5 (left) and Farah, 3, their parents Turki al-Halabi and Faten Abu Shahin, and three other relatives. © Private. (Beirut) – Jordan should ensure accountability for airstrikes in southeast Syria that killed 10 people on January 18 and compensate the victims and their families, Human Rights Watch said today. The strikes, which killed women and children, appear to amount to extrajudicial executions. The airstrikes were part of an intensified campaign by the Jordanian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
