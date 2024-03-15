Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia Releases Ex-Politician Implicated in Heinous Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Front gate of Jail Ogaden, May 2019.  © 2019 Felix Horne/Human Rights Watch This week, Ethiopian authorities dropped all charges and released Abdi Mohamoud Omar, also known as “Abdi Illey,” the former president of Ethiopia’s Somali region, after serving more than five years in prison. The action is a setback to ending impunity for crimes involving senior officials. State media reported that Ethiopia’s Ministry of Justice took the action for the “sake of public interest.” Federal officials initially arrested Abdi Illey in 2018 for “violations of human rights and inciting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
