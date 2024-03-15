Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does TikTok pose a security threat to Canadians?

By Robert Diab, Professor, Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University
About 26 per cent of Canadians use TikTok. Regulating the app in Canada might be a better approach to avoiding external political influence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
